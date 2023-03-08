Agent Guti! Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set to receive shirt from idol and Real Madrid legend

- Kvaratskhelia is Madrid fan
- 10 goals, 9 assists in Serie A this year
- Napoli winger linked with Los Blancos
WHAT HAPPENED? Kvaratskhelia recently admitted that Guti was his childhood idol. Napoli's breakout star revealed he bought a white t-shirt and wrote "Guti 14" on the back because Real kits weren't available when he was a child in Georgia.
And in response to hearing the story, Guti pledged to send "Kvaradona" one of his kits - perhaps a sneaky recruitment move in an effort to lure the Madrid-linked player to the Spanish capital.
WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s a star, I hope he comes to Real Madrid one day. I’m going to send you my shirt," Guti said in an interview with El Chiringuito.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kvaratskhelia has been one of the best wingers in Europe this season, scoring 10 times and providing nine assists for Serie A leaders Napoli. Still, he's a boyhood Real Madrid fan, and could be lured to the Santiago Bernabeu.
WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA? The Napoli winger is under contract until 2027. Whether the 22-year-old stays in Naples for that long remains to be seen.