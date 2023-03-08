Agent Guti! Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set to receive shirt from idol and Real Madrid legend

Real Madrid legend Guti has vowed to send Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia one of his shirts in an attempt to recruit the winger for Los Blancos.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kvaratskhelia recently admitted that Guti was his childhood idol. Napoli's breakout star revealed he bought a white t-shirt and wrote "Guti 14" on the back because Real kits weren't available when he was a child in Georgia.

And in response to hearing the story, Guti pledged to send "Kvaradona" one of his kits - perhaps a sneaky recruitment move in an effort to lure the Madrid-linked player to the Spanish capital.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s a star, I hope he comes to Real Madrid one day. I’m going to send you my shirt," Guti said in an interview with El Chiringuito.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kvaratskhelia has been one of the best wingers in Europe this season, scoring 10 times and providing nine assists for Serie A leaders Napoli. Still, he's a boyhood Real Madrid fan, and could be lured to the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT NEXT FOR KVARATSKHELIA? The Napoli winger is under contract until 2027. Whether the 22-year-old stays in Naples for that long remains to be seen.