'After Messi and Ronaldo, PSG have the world's two best players' - Leonardo says Neymar and Mbappe must stay

After helping the French giants reach the Champions League final, the director is convinced the attackers are among the best players in the game

sporting director Leonardo says Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are the best players in the world behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The attacking duo helped fire PSG to a domestic treble last season and their first appearance in a final.

Mbappe, 21, netted 30 times in all competitions in 2019-20 and was the joint-top scorer in with 18, while 28-year-old Neymar struck 19 times in 27 games despite missing parts of the campaign with injuries.

The two have long been tipped to take over as the top names in the sport after star Cristiano Ronaldo, 35, and hero Lionel Messi. 33, bring an end to their careers.

Despite the and internationals constantly being linked with moves away from PSG, Leonardo expects them to continue to play a key role in the club's future.

"We want to continue with them. Everything is clear to everyone. We must continue with them," he told Canal+.

"To have two players like that on the same team is huge. Messi and Ronaldo were each in their own club. We have the two best players in the world after Messi and Ronaldo."

The director also insisted they plan on continuing with coach Thomas Tuchel, who has entered the last year of his contract, despite claims they wanted to appoint Massimiliano Allegri this year.

"He did something fantastic. It's the best season in the club's history. We have time to talk about that," he added.

"We share a lot of things, we talk about the transfer market all the time. There is always a conversation about signing a player. Tuchel always validates the choice of players.

"We have a 10 month contract. Honestly, when I arrived, I could keep him or not. We spoke very clearly. I never contacted Allegri. I know him. We hope to do better this year.

"Every club today needs to sell. We made a big investment in Mauro Icardi. We have to be creative. The departures of the players were planned.

"We finished playing in August and not in May. We have until October 5th to recruit. But we have to look at the exit side before then."