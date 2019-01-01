African stars Nsame and Assale steer Young Boys to victory over Feyenoord

The African duo found the back of the net in the first-half of Thursday's encounter to help their team grab maximum points

forward Jean-Pierre Assale and forward Roger Assale were both on target in ' 2-0 win over .

Two first-half goals were enough for the Swiss outfit to see off their Dutch visitors in Thursday's outing.

Assale broke the deadlock at Stade de Suisse with his 14th-minute strike from the penalty spot.

The goal was the Ivorian's third effort in all competitions this season and his second in the European competition.

14 minutes after the opener, Nsame doubled the lead for Gerardo Seoane's side with another effort from the penalty spot.

The strike stretched Nsame's tally to 15 goals across all competitions for Young Boys this season.

The Cameroon international was on parade from start to finish alongside his compatriot Moumi Ngamaleu while Assale made way for Nicolas Burgy in the 66th minute.

The victory extended Young Boys' dominance at the top of Group G to six points after three games.