African music star Mr. P makes Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction

The renowned artiste has projected how Saturday’s Champions League final between the Citizens and Blues would end

African music icon Peter Okoye, more commonly known as ‘Mr. P’, has predicted that Chelsea will defeat Manchester City in Saturday’s Champions League final by two goals.

The celebrated artiste, versatile in Hip Hop and Afrobeat, is a staunch Blues fan and has opined that the Stamford Bridge giants will reign supreme at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao.

Not minding the fact that Pep Guardiola’s Citizens are massive favourites for the diadem, he is sure of the ability of Thomas Tuchel’s men – claiming they will win by a two-goal margin.

I see Chelsea winning Tonight’s game by 2 Goal margin!

2-0

3-1

4-2

Peter Oracle has spoken!🧛🏻‍♂️#UpChelsea🧢💙🧢💙🧢💙 #UefaChampionsLeague 🏆 @ChelseaFC — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) May 29, 2021

“I see Chelsea winning tonight’s game by a two-goal margin! 2-0 3-1 4-2 Peter Oracle has spoken!” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he stated that he has collected the diadem on behalf of the Premier League outfit.

Dear @chelseafc fans, we’ve got this!

I have collected it for us!🏆🥇#ucl #eufachampionsleague 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙🧢🧢🧢🧢💪🏾

This is how you know a DIE HARD CHELSEA FAN!

Mr. P was a member of the defunct music duo - P-Square and together, they won several awards including the MTV Africa Music Awards, the Headies, and Nigerian Music Awards amongst others.

Sharing in this optimism is African football great Samuel Eto’o, who has thrown his weight behind his former club.

"I am happy to see my old club Chelsea qualify for the Champions League final once again," he told Goal.

"For some, Manchester City are the favourites to lift the trophy, but in my opinion when it comes to a final, there is no such thing as favourites. It is just one game, so anything is possible.

"Time and time again, we have seen teams arrive at a final unfancied, only to leave as champions."

Meanwhile, manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that he now has a full complement of players against the Etihad Stadium giants.

According to him, France international N’Golo Kante has recovered from a thigh setback, while Edouard Mendy is back on his feet after colliding with the goal post against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa in their last Premier League game of the season.

"It is the best news ever, no injuries and I hope it stays like this until after the training [on Friday]," he told the media.

"I would say I have full trust in everybody once it is about hunger, always on the highest level in sport it comes down to the question of how badly do you want it.”



Chelsea have already beaten Manchester City twice, in the FA Cup and in the Premier League this season.