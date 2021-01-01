African Lyon 0-3 Simba SC: Defending champions advance in FA Cup after easy win

Wekundu wa Msimbazi scored two goals in the first half and another one after the break to seal progression

Tanzania FA Cup defending champions Simba SC have advanced to the fifth round of the competition after a 3-0 win over second-tier side African Lyon at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Friday night.

The champions scored their goals through Ibrahim Ajibu, who scored a brace, and Perfect Chikwende.

Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Ibrahim Ame, Jonas Mkude, and Ajibu were the players who coach Didier Gomes opted to start in place of regulars Shomari Kapombe, Mohammed Hussein, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Taddeo Lwanga and Yassin Mzamiru.

Despite the changes, the Msimbazi-based charges opened the scoring after just 10 minutes thanks to Ajibu's strike.

In the 21st minute, Meddie Kagere had a chance to put his name on the score sheet when the hosts conceded a penalty. Zimbabwean Chikwende was brought down in the danger zone and the referee awarded the visitors a penalty.

However, the Rwandan failed to hit the target, and Lyon survived.

But it was not for long - in the 44th minute, Larry Bwalya unleashed a fierce strike that goalkeeper Bwanaheri Abdallah parried. The rebound went as far as Ajibu, who tapped home to double the advantage.

Lyon were lucky not to have conceded more in the first half as the reigning champions wasted chances. After the break, the second-tier side looked more organised, but it was Simba again who scored their third in the 63rd minute to advance.

Meanwhile, Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) FC defeated Kurugenzi FC 5-2 in another fourth-round game played at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam. Anthony Matteo scored a brace for the Tax Collectors while the remaining three goals were scored by Hassan Kabunda, Israel Mwenda and David Bryson.

The minnows scored their goals through Abiudi Mtumbuka and Gilbert Boniface.

Arusha advanced after eliminating Mashujaa FC by a solitary goal at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha. The lone goal was scored by Yohana Kangulu in the second half after a goalless first half.

JKT Tanzania eliminated Mtibwa Sugar 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. Kassim Hamis and Issa Rashid were on target for the Sugar Millers while Danny Lyanga scored a brace for JKT.

The overall winner will represent Tanzania in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.