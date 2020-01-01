African Legends Cup of Nations Last 16 Draw: Mikel gets Essien, Salah vs Kuffour

The draw has been made for the Alcon Second Round, with some mouth-watering ties

Jay-Jay Okocha will face Benni McCarthy, John Obi Mikel has been pitted against Michael Essien and Mohamed Salah go head to head with Sammy Kuffour in the African Legends Cup of Nations Round of 16 after the draw was revealed on Monday.

The original field of 32 has been halved after 10 days of First Round matches, with the likes of Thomas N’Kono, Bibo El-Khatib and Kwadwo Asamoah among those to have fallen at the first hurdle.

The Round of 16 has thrown up some fascinating match-ups, with an all- clash between former teammates Essien and Salah perhaps the pick of the fixtures. Mikel eliminated another ex-Blues midfielder—Geremi—in the previous round.

Okocha overwhelmed Lucas Radebe of in his opening match, but he now must see off another Bafana Bafana great in McCarthy, who dumped out reigning top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the Round of 32.

One of the ties of the opening around was the meeting between colleagues Salah and Sadio Mane, with the former advancing narrowly by virtue of winning more individual accolades during the course of his career.

Next up for the superstar is ’s Kuffour, who edged past Noureddine Naybet in Round One.

Elsewhere, Samuel Eto’o and Roger Milla meet in a Cameroonian derby on Tuesday, while there’s also a mouth-watering meeting between Nwankwo Kanu and Abedi Pele.

George Weah meets Mohamed Aboutrika, Yaya Toure faces Hossam Hassan, while Didier Drogba—who vanquished Vincent Enyeama in the First Round—now meets another old nemesis in ’s Essam El-Hadary.