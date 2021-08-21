African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Tottenham reach agreement with Metz for Pape Matar Sarr

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

West Ham move for Guinea’s Bayo

West Ham United have made a move for Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo after his impressive start to the 2021-22 season, according to Le 10 Sport.

The Hammers are confident of beating Lille to the signing of the 23-year-old who has scored three goals in two Ligue 1 matches this campaign.

The Guinea international played a prominent role in Clermont's promotion to the Ligue 1 last season with his tally of 22 goals in 38 matches.

Tottenham reach agreement for Pape Matar Sarr

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Metz for the transfer of Senegal's Pape Matar Sarr, reports Foot Mercato.

The 18-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal with Spurs but he will spend the 2021-22 season on loan with the Maroons.

Sarr who shone in the Ligue 1 last campaign, is said to have attracted interests from several Premier League heavyweights this summer.

RB Leipzig interested in Moriba

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have shown interest to sign Ilaix Moriba as his contract renewal talks stall with Barcelona.

Marca reports that the Spanish giants will demand at least €15 million for the Guinea-born midfielder whose contract will run out in June 2022.

Moriba broke into Ronald Koeman’s team last season and he made 14 La Liga appearances with a goal to his name.

Nice boss reveals interest in Montpellier's Delort

Algeria striker Andy Delort faces an uncertain future at Montpellier after Nice manager Christophe Galtier publicly expressed his interest in his services.

Galtier, in an interview with Amazon Prime, said Delort would boost his attacking options after he scored 15 goals and provided nine assists in the Ligue 1 last season.

He said: “You can't go through the season with just one forward (Kasper Dolberg) because Amine (Gouiri) is not a forward. Andy ticks a lot of boxes in what I'm looking for on the profile. But before Sunday night, we had not talked about it. Since then, the club has been working in this direction.”

Meanwhile, several reports claim Montpellier have rejected a €10 million from Nice for the 29-year-old.

Ba leaves Swiss club after playing three matches

Former Chelsea and Newcastle United striker Demba Ba has left Swiss Super League club Lugano after playing 47 minutes of football in three matches.

TalkSport reports that the Senegal star left the club after a change of ownership and he has returned to Paris as a free agent.

Ba joined Lugano on a free transfer in June after his contract at Istanbul Basaksehir was terminated.

Liverpool to make Salah highest paid player in their history

Liverpool are set to offer Mohamed Salah a club-record deal in an attempt to extend his stay at Anfield, according to the Athletic .

The Reds are prioritising Salah's renewal after committing several first-team players to fresh terms at the club.

The Egypt international is a key force in Jurgen Klopp's team with his goalscoring contributions and he has two years left on his contract.

Success expected to join Udinese

Watford forward Isaac Success is expected to Udinese before the close of the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old was reportedly reluctant to move to Italy this summer, however, Watford Observer claims things have progressed and he has agreed to move.

Talks are still ongoing to finalise the contract details. Meanwhile, Watford and Udinese are owned by the Pozzo family.

Juventus loan Tunisia’s Rafia to Liege

Juventus have announced the depature of Hamza Rafia on a season-long loan to Standard Liege, with the obligation to buy under certain conditions.

The move is expected to offer the 22-year-old opportunity for first-team football after he spent the last two years playing for Juve U23 side.

Rafia made his Tunisia debut in September 2019 and he has played eight matches for the Carthage Eagles so far.

Bakambu expected to leave China

Beijing Guoan striker Cedric Bakambu is expected to leave the Chinese Super League amid reported interest from Fenerbahce who are looking for attacking reinforcements.

Goal understands that the 30-year-old who moved to China in 2018, has not renewed his contract and he could consider a return to the Turkish Super Lig where he previously played for Bursaspor.

Bakambu is currently enduring his worst scoring season in China with five goals in 13 league matches.

Article continues below

Burnley make £13.5m offer for Cornet

Burnley have submitted a £13.5 million bid for Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, according to Lancs Live .

The Premier League club are said to have had long-term interest in the Ivory Coast international and they are set to beat Hertha Berlin and Inter Milan to his signing.

Lyon are ready to release Cornet who has been at the club since 2015, as they look to fund their move for Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri.