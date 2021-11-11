African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Real Madrid preparing January bid for Leicester City's Ndidi

Real Madrid preparing January bid for Ndidi

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has emerged as a target for Real Madrid ahead of the January transfer window.

Fichajes reports that Carlo Ancelotti wants the Nigeria midfielder as a direct replacement for Casemiro who has struggled for form so far this season.

Ndidi has been at Leicester since 2017 and he is reportedly valued at around €60 million, with three years left on his contract.

Mahrez ready to consider Man City exit

Riyad Mahrez could seek a move away from Manchester City during the January transfer window, according to Foot Mercato.

The Algeria captain is unhappy having dropped down the pecking order in Pep Guardiola's team despite his fine return in front of goal.

This season, the 2016 African Footballer of the Year has already contributed eight goals and two assists in 15 matches across all competitions.

Kessie rejects new contract offer at Milan

AC Milan have suffered a fresh blow in their attempt to tie down combative midfielder Franck Kessie to a long-term deal, claims Gianluca Di Marzio via Football Italia.

The Ivory Coast international is said to be demanding a salary of at least €9 million per season after the Rossoneri raised their latest offer to €6.5m plus bonuses.

The 24-year-old is already in the final year of his contract at Milan and Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are believed to be interested in his services.

Barca eye Bakambu as Aguero replacement

Barcelona are targeting a move for former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu as a short-term replacement for Sergio Aguero in January, according to AS.

Due to the ongoing financial issues at Camp Nou, Barca consider the DR Congo international as a viable option that would come as a free transfer.

Bakambu who has been in the Chinese Super League club with Beijing Guoan since 2018, will be out of contract on January 1.