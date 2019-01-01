African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Pepe to earn £105k-a-week at Arsenal

Arsenal are closing in on the permanent signing of Nicolas Pepe from after both clubs agreed on a £72 million transfer fee.

According to Express Sport, the will sign a five-year deal with the Gunners which comes with weekly earnings of £105,000.

Arsenal's £72m fee for Pepe will shatter their record transfer fee of £60m which was paid to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to in January 2018.

Amaechi leaves Arsenal

Xavier Amaechi has left Arsenal to join German second-tier club Hamburg on a four-year deal.

The 18-year-old was a regular with the Gunners youth team last season and also trained with the first-team on several occasions.

Gueye set for PSG medical on Monday

midfielder Idrissa Gueye is expected to complete his permanent move to PSG this week, according to L'Equipe.

The international is expected in the French capital on Monday for his medical while the transfer should be completed the following day.

Both clubs have agreed on €32 million fee and Gueye will sign a five-year deal with the Parisians.

Ziyech snubbed move

Hakim Ziyech revealed he snubbed a move to Sevilla to remain in for the 2019-20 season.

The 26-year-old attracted interest from clubs including Arsenal and earlier this summer but only the Spanish club made an offer.

He considers Sevilla being on the same level as Ajax but he awaits the right offer from "the right club".

keep tabs on Toure

German club Mainz 05 are monitoring the situation of Abdoulaye Toure at .

L'Equipe disclosed that the Opel Arena outfit have their sight set on the Guinean midfielder as a replacement for the Jean-Philippe Gbamin who is attracting interest from .

Toure still has three years left on his contract with the Canaries.