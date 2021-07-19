African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Napoli reject Man Utd's €30m bid for Koulibaly

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Napoli reject Man Utd's €30m bid for Koulibaly

Napoli have rejected a €30 million bid from Manchester United for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Serie A club are said to be demanding at least €50m for the Senegal captain who has two years left on his contract.

However, United face competition from their Premier League rivals for Koulibaly, with Rafael Benitez reportedly looking to reunite with the 30-year-old at Everton.

Musa in talks with Turkish club

Kano Pillars forward Ahmed Musa is in talks with an undisclosed Turkish Super Lig Club over a potential return to Europe.

According to All Africa, the Turkish outfit offered the Super Eagles captain €2.2 million per year after he turned down an initial of €2m.

The former Leicester City star spent two-and-a-half years at Al Nassr before he left the club in October 2020.

Mahrez in line for new Man City deal

Manchester City are set to keep Riyad Mahrez beyond 2023 with a new contract in the works, according to Manchester Evening News .

The Algeria captain is expected back at the City Football Academy on Monday and he would play a key role in the absence of players who featured in the European championship and Copa America this summer.

Back in 2018, Mahrez joined the Citizens on a five-year deal from Leicester City.

Aurier among Spurs players up for sale

Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier is among the players Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sell this transfer window, reports the Athletic.

Aurier is joined on the unwanted list by Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld.

Guehi joins Crystal Palace from Chelsea

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Marc Guehi from Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast-born defender has signed a five-year deal with the Eagles, joining in a deal believed to be around £20 million.

Read the full story on Goal.

Ballo-Toure leaves Monaco for AC Milan

AC Milan have announced the signing of Fode Ballo-Toure on a four-year deal from Monaco, that will keep him at San Siro Stadium until June 2025.

The 24-year-old becomes the newest player in Stefano Pioli's team after Olivier Giroud completed a permanent switch from Chelsea on Saturday.

Read the full story on Goal.

Palace hope new signings will convince Zaha to stay

Crystal Palace expect their active business in the transfer market to convince Wilfried Zaha to remain at the club, according to Standard Sport.

The Ivory Coast international has two years left at Selhurst Park but he has reportedly signalled to leave the club for a new challenge elsewhere.

So far, Crystal Palace have signed Nigeria descent Michael Olise from Reading and they are set to complete a £20 million deal for Chelsea defender Marc Guehi.

Newly promoted Serie A club in talks with Simy & Obi

Newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana are in talks with Nigeria duo Joel Obi and Simy Nwankwo.

According to Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia , Salernitana have entered negotiations with Obi to sign on a free transfer after he left Chievo at the end of his contract in May.

The report added that Simy is also a target for the club after he scored 20 goals in the Italian top-flight last season.

Following their relegation to Serie B, Crotone are said to have placed a price tag of at least €10m on the Super Eagles striker.

Spezia banned for signing Nigerian minors

Serie A club Spezia have been hit with a two-year transfer ban and a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs for bringing underage players from Nigeria to Italy.

The punishment was announced by the Fifa disciplinary commission on Friday following a thorough investigation.

Read the full story on Goal.

QPR to sign free agent Odubajo

Queens Park Rangers are set to sign Moses Odubajo after proving his fitness during training sessions at the club.

West London Sport reports that the Nigerian descent has impressed manager Mark Warburton with his sharpness in training which will earn him a deal.

Odubajo played 18 matches for Sheffield Wednesday last season before he left at the expiry of his contract.

Napoli reject Everton’s €35m bid for Koulibaly

Napoli have rejected Everton’s €35 million bid for Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Calciomercato reports that the Serie A club has told Rafael Benitez’s side to double their offer as they seek to gain at least €60m.

Koulibaly who has two years left on his contract, is said to be at the top of Benitez’s transfer wishlist.

Kongobia demands more playing time

Geoffrey Kondogbia is unhappy with his debut season at Atletico Madrid because of his limited playing time, according to Marca.

The Central African Republic international was signed as a replacement for Thomas Partey last year but he was restricted to just 774 minutes of football in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the former Valencia midfielder is ready to consider his future at the club if the situation does not change in the new season.

Aluko training with Derby

Sone Aluko has started training with Wayne Rooney’s Derby County following the expiry of his contract at Reading.

The former Nigeria international was spotted in Rams’ training even though they are yet to offer him a contract.

Aluko spent four years at the Madejski Stadium and he scored six goals for the Royals in 93 Championship matches.

Nice table €4m bid for Lemina

Nice have launched a €4 million bid to sign Southampton’s Mario Lemina, according to Le 10 Sport .

The Gabon international is said to be a priority for Christophe Galtier who recently took over at the Allianz Riviera.

Lemina spent last season on loan at Fulham and he has just a year left on his contract with the Saints.

Article continues below

Another Ligue 1 club want Boga

Nice are set to battle Ligue 1 rivals Marseille and Serie A club Atalanta for the signing of Jeremie Boga, claims Foot Mercato .

The Eaglets are preparing an offer for Sassuolo who are demanding over €25 million for the Ivory Coast international.

Meanwhile, Atalanta have reportedly submitted a bid for Boga after previous unsuccessful attempts.