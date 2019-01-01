African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Lecce turn attention to PSG's Choupo-Moting

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bensebaini close in on Monchengladbach switch

defender Ramy Bensebaini is close to completing a permanent move to club , according to Foot Mercato.

The Borussia outfit have agreed a €10 million deal to sign the international, excluding bonus.

Bensebaini who was a member of the Algeria team that won the 2019 in , missed Rennes’ training on Tuesday and he is reportedly scheduled to have his medical in the next few hours.

Bony training with League Two club

Former forward Wilfried Bony is training with League Two club Newport County.

Bony is yet to find a club after leaving Championship side at the end of his contract in June.

In his quest to maintain his good shape, the international joined Michael Flynn's men to train ahead of Tuesday's League Cup outing against Gillingham.

Lecce turn attention to Choupo-Moting

Newly-promoted club Lecce are now eyeing a move for PSG forward Eric Choupo-Moting, according to Sky Sports Italia.

After dropping their interest in and striker Khouma Babacar, the Salentini want the 30-year-old who has a year left on his contract with the Parisians.

Choupo-Moting played 31 games for PSG last season with three goals and two assists to his credit.

agree €11m deal for Kamano

Sampdoria have reached an agreement with to sign Francois Kamano for €11 million plus bonuses, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

After a successful meeting between both clubs on Tuesday, the deal is now subjected to the Guinea international's decision.

Kamano, who scored 13 goals in 51 outings for the Girondins in the 2018-19 season, has also attracted interest from , , and this summer.

Zaha agrees to give his all after players meeting

Wilfried Zaha has agreed to put his summer transfer disappointment behind him and help achieve their ambitions.

The Sun reported a training ground meeting was called by Mamadou Sakho on Friday before their opener against and the Ivory Coast star has agreed to give his 100 per cent for the club.

Before the Premier League transfer window closed, Crystal Palace turned down offers from and for the 26-year-old because their £80 million asking fee was not met.