African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Lamptey to agree new long-term deal at Brighton

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

West Ham keen on Dia

have contacted club over the availability of striker Boulaye Dia, reports Eurosport.

Following the departure of Sebastien Haller to last week, David Moyes has reportedly set his sights on Dia to boost his attacking options.

Reims are said to have requested £15 million for the 24-year-old striker, who has scored 12 goals in 17 Ligue 1 matches this season.

More teams

Zirkzee nearing move

are closing in on a loan deal for striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to talkSport.

The 19-year-old has played just three matches this season for Hansi Flick's side, with four other appearances for Bayern's youth team.

Zirkzee's move to Goodison Park is expected to come with the option of a permanent deal.

Lamptey to agree new long-term deal at

Tariq Lamptey is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Brighton and Hove Albion.

According to talkSport, the descent will be rewarded with an increased salary and a new deal after his impressive start to life at the Amex Stadium.

The 20-year-old joined Brighton on a three-and-a-half-year contract from last January, and he was a reported subject of interest from Bayern Munich and in the last transfer window.

Article continues below

raise bid for Mohamed

Saint-Etienne have raised their offer for striker Mostafa Mohamed to $5 million.

KingFut reports that the Ligue 1 club can only pay $3 million this month with the balance of $2 million to be paid later in February, while the future sale percentage has been increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent.

Also included in the deal is a clause which forbids Saint-Etienne from selling the 23-year-old to any other Egyptian club.