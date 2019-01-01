African All Stars Transfer Deadline Day: Borussia Dortmund plan audacious swoop for Ziyech

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Slimani close to Real Betis move

Leicester City loanee Islam Slimani is set to join LaLiga club Real Betis after struggling at Fenerbahce, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Algerian forward has had an the Turkish Super Lig so far, scoring just a goal in 14 appearances for the Yellow Canaries who are fighting against relegation.

The loan move to the Benito Villamarin Stadium is close as the 30-year-old awaits Betis and Leicester await to reach an agreement.

Dortmund plan audacious swoop for Ziyech

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund are planning a last-gasp January window offensive to sign Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech, according to France Football.

Ziyech has established himself as a key force in Erik ten Hag’s team this season having bagged 12 goals and nine assists in 25 matches so far.

Both clubs are reported to have started talks but the Dutch outfit are not ready to part ways with the Morocco international this month.

Bony set to join Qatari club

Wantaway Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony is closing in on a loan move to Al Arabi, according to SkySports News.

Bony who joined the Swans from Manchester City in August 2017 is the highest earner in the Championship club and they are keen to get his wages off their books as they adapt to life in the second-tier league.

The Ivorian star has registered a goal in seven league games this term after recovering from an injury that kept him out of action for nine months.

Beskitas make loan offer for Njie

Beskitas have approached Marseille over the signing of Clinton Njie on loan until the end of the season, Hurriyet reports.

The Black Eagles are sixth in the Turkish Super ig table and are keen on bolstering their ranks with the Cameroonian attacker as they push for a place in Europe.

Njie has rarely featured for Marseille this season, making just two starts in his eight Ligue 1 outings.

Obi edges closer to Alanyaspor

Joel Obi is set to ditch Italian Serie A side Chievo for Turkish top-flight side Alanyaspor, according to GianlucaDiMarzio.

The Nigeria international is set to end his 10-year stint in Italy for a chance to play in Turkey after playing just 11 games for Chievo this term.

Obi only joined the Flying Donkeys from Torino in August.

Bursaspor keen on Diouf

Stoke City’s Mame Diouf has emerged as a top target for Bursaspor before today's transfer deadline.

Olay claims that the Green Crocodiles are hoping to have a lift on their transfer ban today but Diouf's salary demands of €1.5million could be a stumbling block.

The 31-year-old is under contract with the Potters until 2020 and has scored one goal in seven Championship games this season.

AC Milan ready for Osimhen move

AC Milan are ready to go all out to sign Wolfsburg loanee Victor Osimhen on loan with an option to buy, according to TMW.

The Rossoneri have turned their attention to the Nigeria international after being priced out of moves for Gerard Deulofeu and Yannick Carrasco.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form at Charleroi with 10 goals in 20 appearances in the Belgian top-flight this season.