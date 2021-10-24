African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bayern Munich plot €100m bid for Napoli’s Osimhen

Bayern Munich plot €100m bid for Osimhen

Bayern Munich are planning to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen next summer with an offer worth €100 million, according to AS.

The European giants have shown interest in the Nigeria international after blistering form that has seen him score nine goals in 10 matches across all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old moved to the Serie A in September 2020 and he has four years left on his contract.

Milan reach contract impasse with Kessie

AC Milan are finding it difficult to tie Franck Kessie down to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Calciomercato reports that the two parties are far apart from reaching an agreement for an extension.

The Ivory Coast international has been at the San Siro Stadium since July 2017 and he has become a target for several clubs in Europe ahead of the January transfer window.

Crystal Palace learn Aribo asking price

Rangers have put a £10million-plus price tag on Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo if any club moves to sign him in January, according to Football Insider.

Crystal Palace are reportedly looking to bolster their midfield options by signing Aribo but Rangers will not allow him to leave easily.

The Super Eagles star has established himself as a key player at Ibrox Stadium since 2019 following a free transfer from Charlton Athletic.

Real Betis tracking Boga

Real Betis are keeping tabs on Sassuolo forward Jeremie Boga over a potential move at the end of the 2021-22 season, claims Calciomercato.

The Spanish club aims to offload Cristian Tello in the January market and sign the Ivory Coast star on a free transfer when his contract with the Black and Greens runs out in June.

Newcastle make Koulibaly top target

Newcastle United are planning to make a move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as their first marquee signing, according to Football Insider .

The Premier League club are set to go all out in the next transfer market after the completion of a £300 million Saudi Arabia-led takeover.

The Magpies now have one of the richest owners in the Premier League but they are 19th on the league table with just three points from seven matches.