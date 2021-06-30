African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal agree £18m deal for Sambi Lokonga

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Arsenal agree £18m deal for Sambi Lokonga

Arsenal have agreed an £18 million deal for Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Football London.

The Congolese descent is said to have agreed personal terms with the Gunners who are looking to bolster their midfield options this summer.

The 21-year-old, who is a brother to DR Congo's Paul-José M'Poku, caught the attention of Mikel Arteta's side after he made 37 appearances in all competitions with three goals to his name.

Newcastle's move for Lemina hits dead end

Mario Lemina's reported switch to Newcastle United has fallen through because of his age.

Daily Mail reports that Magpies owner Mike Ashley is reluctant to pay a fee around £4 million for Gabon international who will turn 28 in September.

Lemina has apparently fallen out of favour at St Mary's Stadium having spent the last two seasons on loan from the club, but the Saints have no interest in a swap deal.

Hakimi to be a PSG player in 24 hours

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed wing-back Achraf Hakimi will be a Paris Saint-Germain player within the next 24 hours.

Several reports disclosed that PSG have agreed up to €70 million plus bonuses for the Morocco wing-back who helped the Nerazzurri win the Serie A last season.

Read Marotta’s comments on Goal

Kessie to miss AC Milan’s pre-season training

Franck Kessie is set to miss AC Milan's pre-season training sessions, with reports indicating he's been included in the Ivory Coast's Olympics squad.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims Milan are not concerned by the 24-year-old's trip to Tokyo and he won't be getting an extra holiday after the competition.

Kessie and the Rossoneri are still locked in contract renewal talks with the club offering a new €4 million-a-year deal but the Ivorian is holding out for €6m.

Niang switches management

Rennes loanee Mbaye Niang has dumped his agent Gregory Gelabert to work with Badou Sambague, according to Foot Mercato .

The new management is expected to help the Senegal striker sort out his future at the Roazhon Park after he spent the second half of last season on loan with Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli.

BS Group manage a host of players including Lille's Timothy Weah, Bordeaux's Sekou and West Ham United's Pierre Ekwah.

Atalanta intensify pursuit of Boga

Atalanta have intensified their efforts to sign Jeremie Boga from the Serie A rivals Sassuolo.

According to Foot Mercato , Gian Piero Gasperini's side have opened negotiations for the Ivory Coast international who scored four goals and provided two assists in 27 Serie A matches last season.

The former Chelsea youth star is also attracting interest from Ligue 1 clubs Marseille and Lyon.

Onyeka closing in on Brentford switch

Brentford have agreed a deal with FC Midtjylland midfielder Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Sky Sports reports that the newly-promoted Premier League club has started working on his work permit in England and the 23-year-old will likely have his medicals in Denmark.

Brentford and FC Midtjylland are owned by Matthew Benham.

Brentford in talks for Oyegoke

Brentford are in talks to sign Arsenal youngster Daniel Oyegoke for their youth team, according to West London Sport .

The Nigerian descent rejected a new contract to stay in North London with the current one set to expire at the end of the month.

Roma to include Diawara in Xhaka swap

Roma are prepared to include Amadou Diawara in a swap deal as they look to sign Arsenal midfield star Granit Xaka, according Il Romanista .

The Gunners are said to be demanding around €23-25m for the Swiss international but the Serie A club are looking to add Amadou in the deal considering the lack of midfielders in Mikel Arteta’s team.

The Guinea international has been on Arsenal's radar in the previous transfer windows after his impressive performances in the Italian top-flight.

Dijon reach agreement for Traore

Relegated Ligue 1 club Dijon have found an agreement with Lens for the signing of Cheick Traore.

Foot Mercato reports that the Owls will sign the Mali international on a three-year deal with the announcement imminent in the coming days.

Traore has been at Lens since 2019 but he only managed 15 appearances in all competitions for two years. Last season, he played just 37 minutes of football in two Ligue 1 matches.

Manchester City plot Sadiq move

Manchester City are plotting a move to sign Almeria goalscoring machine Umar Sadiq.

According to AS , the Premier League champions want to sign the former Nigeria youth star and instantly loan him to Troyes where he will play in Ligue 1 next season.

After scoring 20 goals in 40 league matches in the Spanish second division, Sadiq has been a subject of interest from several clubs including Spartak Moscow and Eintracht Frankfurt, who have submitted their offers.

Keita Balde offers himself to Inter Milan

Monaco loanee Keita Balde is targeting a reunion with Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Transfermarket Web .

The Senegal winger spent the 2018-19 season at San Siro Stadium and he is keen on a return to link up with his former Lazio coach.

Balde, who left Lazio for Monaco in 2017, spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria where he scored seven goals in 25 Serie A matches.

Ziyech on AC Milan's wishlist

Hakim Ziyech is one of the Chelsea trio AC Milan are hoping to land this summer.

According to Sky Sports , the Rossoneri consider Ziyech as their top target to replace Hakan Calhanoglu, who joined their rivals Inter this week.

The Moroccan playmaker has only spent a season at Stamford Bridge where he contributed six goals and three assists in 39 games across all competitions.