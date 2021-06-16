African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Anderlecht reject Arsenal's £13.5m bid for Sambi Lokonga
Anderlecht reject Arsenal's bid for Sambi Lokonga
Anderlecht have rejected a bid of about £13.5 million for Congolese descent Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Daily Mail .
The Belgian club are said to be demanding an offer closer to £18m for the 21-year-old.
Arsenal are still negotiations with Sambi Lokonga who they believe with provide competition for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.
Odubajo on QPR's radar
Former Sheffield Wednesday defender Moses Odubajo has emerged as a transfer target for Queens Park Rangers.
Talk Sport reports that Mark Warburton is interested in reuniting with the Anglo-Nigerian he worked with at Brentford some years ago.
Odubajo was released by Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation from the Championship and he is currently a free agent.
Daka ‘very keen’ to join Liverpool
Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka has revealed his desire to join Premier League side Liverpool this summer according to Football Insider.
The Zambia international has been delivering blistering performances consistently for the Red Bulls since he's been at the club in 2017.
He has scored more than 50 league goals for the club and last season, he again shone for the club, winning the Austria Bundesliga Player of the Season for his contribution.
The forward is now looking to move to a top European club and has already turned down a chance to join West Ham and Monaco.
Soumare close to joining Leicester City
Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare is close to joining Leicester City and a deal could be reached this week, according to Daily Mail.
The Senegalese featured prominently for Lille last season, playing 32 league games as they won the Ligue 1 title.
The midfielder, who has one year on his current contract with the French champions, will cost the Foxes £23million.
Leeds United interested in Lyon’s Cornet
Newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United are interested in signing Maxwel Cornet from Lyon, according to the Sun.
The Ivory Coast international was one of the shining stars for the Kids in the 2020-21 season as they finished fourth.
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is looking to bolster his side ahead of their campaign in the English top-flight and has turned his attention to the 24-year-old.
Adarabioyo linked with Newcastle United and Southampton
Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has been linked with a move to Premier League sides Newcastle United and Southampton, according to reports.
The defender was a regular for the Cottagers in the 2020-21 season, playing 34 games across all competitions.
Notwithstanding his effort, Fulham failed in their quest to remain in the Premier League after finishing 18th at the end of the campaign.
The Anglo-Nigerian could now continue in the English top-flight if a concrete deal materializes from either the Magpies or the Saints.