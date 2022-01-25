AC Milan in talks with Man Utd for Bailly

AC Milan are in negotiations with Manchester United for the loan signing of Eric Bailly until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, according to Foot Mercato.

With Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori out injured, the Rossoneri see Bailly as an option to reinforce their defensive set-up.

The Ivorian centre-back, who has over two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, has played just 218 minutes of football in four Premier League appearances this season.

Six European clubs tracking Aubameyang

AC Milan, Barcelona, Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Juventus are monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

The Gabon captain has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium with his last competitive outing for the club dating back to December 6 (vs. Everton).

Amid the uncertainty around Aubameyang's future, Saudi clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal are believed to have expressed their interest to sign the striker on loan this month.

Spurs considering Amrabat move

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat before the close of the January transfer window, reports Calciomercato.

Amrabat has struggled for form in Florence this season, with just a start in 11 Serie A appearances so far.

The 25-year-old is currently with Morocco at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Watford closing in on Kalu deal

Watford are close to completing a four-and-a-half-year deal for Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu.

According to Watford Observer, the Super Eagles star is expected in England for his medical after both clubs agreed on a £2.5million transfer fee.

Kalu who has contributed a goal and an assist in 11 Ligue 1 games this season, is set to be the latest Nigerian in Claudio Ranieri’s team after William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis and they have goalkeeper Maduka Okoye on loan at Sparta Rotterdam.

Bordalas set to reunite with Wakaso at Valencia

Valencia boss Jose Bordalas is working to reunite with Ghana midfielder Mubarak Wakaso at the club in this transfer window, according to Sports World Ghana.

Wakaso worked under the Spanish coach at Elche and they are said to have started negotiations over his return to La Liga.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old signed a four-year deal with Chinese Super League club Shenzhen in April 2021.

PSG in talks with Kessie

Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in order to help convince Kylian Mbappe to remain at the club, reports ESPN.

The French giants are looking to boost their midfield with the addition of Kessie who will be a free agent when his contract at the San Siro Stadium expires in June.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba is also another option PSG are in contact with.

