African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Pulisic lined up as Mane replacement at Liverpool

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Lens keen on signing goalkeeper Samba

Ligue 1 side RC Lens are eager to sign Nottingham Forest Brice Samba, according to Getfrenchnews.

The Congolese goalkeeper played a key role in the Reds’ return to the English elite division – however, he could be priced away from City Ground.

Samba had informed the club that he would not be signing a new contract and that he intended to leave this summer.

Salah performs transfer U-turn

Mohamed Salah has told friends he has decided against renewing his contract at Anfield, reports the Mirror.

Salah instead hopes to play out one final season at Liverpool and then join Barcelona, who have pledged to take him on a free transfer next summer.

Pulisic emerges as possible Mane replacement for Liverpool

According to TodoFichajes, Liverpool view Chelsea's Christian Pulisic as a possible replacement for the likely outgoing Sadio Mane.

Chelsea would seek a deal worth €50 million (£42 million) should he depart the club this summer.

His contract with the London club expires in June of 2024.

Nottingham Forest keen on signing Kabore

Newly-promoted English Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest have expressed their desire to sign Manchester City youngster Issa Kabore, according to the Northern Echo.

The Reds are reinforcing their squad ahead of their 2022-23 English top-flight campaign, and the Burkina Faso international is seen as a good choice in the club's backline.

Kabore was loaned to French side Troyes last season and he featured in 31 league matches as ESTAC finished 15th in Ligue 1.



Article continues below

Liverpool reject £21m Bayern bid for Mane

Liverpool have rejected an initial £21 million ($26m/€24) bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane that also included up to £4m in add-ons, according to The Times.

Mane is expected to leave Anfield in the coming months, with the Bundesliga champions favourited to land him, but the Reds are willing to hold out for more money.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich could see attackers Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry leave.