African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: PSG to trigger Choupo-Moting extension

PSG to trigger Choupo-Moting extension

PSG are ready to trigger a one-year extension in Eric Choupo-Moting's contract to keep the captain until June 2021, according to Sport.

Choupo-Moting joined the French champions with a free transfer from in 2018, and he has played a part in helping the Parisians secure back-to-back league titles.

The 31-year-old forward played nine games in the 2019-20 league campaign, including five starts with three goals to his name.

Lookman on ’ radar

Besiktas are interested in making a move for forward Ademola Lookman when the transfer window opens, Fanatik has reported.

The player of Nigerian descent joined Leipzig permanently for €18m last summer, but he has been restricted to just a start in six outings in this campaign.

Besiktas are set to commence meetings over the transfer of the 22-year-old who has four years left on his current deal.

Besiktas want Aboubakar reunion

Besiktas are preparing to bring star Vincent Aboubakar back to on a three-year deal, according to Hurriyet.

The Black Eagles reportedly have a salary cap of €1.5m and the Cameroonian forward earns around €2m in , however, the proposed three-year contract might be convincing enough for the 28-year-old.

Aboubakar spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Besiktas, scoring 12 goals in 17 games, and he is set to enter the final year of his contract at Porto.

tracking Bouanga

winger Denis Bouanga has emerged as a transfer target for side Real Betis.

According to Daily Mercato, the Spanish outfit is ready to offer €10 million for the Gabon international whom the Greens value at twice the price.

Bouanga, tied to Saint-Etienne until 2023, was outstanding in the just-concluded season, scoring 10 goals and laying on three assists in 26 appearances.