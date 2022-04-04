African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Oliseh to be announced Nigeria coach

Oliseh to be announced Nigeria coach

Sunday Oliseh is set to be announced as the new Nigeria coach, according to OwngoalNigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation had sacked the Augustine Eguavoen led technical crew following the country’s inability to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

However, the former Fortuna Sittard manager is in pole position to be given the Super Eagles job next.

Handanovic reacts to Onana's impending arrival at Inter

Inter have signed Andre Onana on a free transfer for next season as their new goalkeeper.

Samir Handanovic tells DAZN: "It's not a problem for me, I just want Inter to be stronger."

"I'm out of contract in June - I hope we can reach an agreement but there's nothing decided".

Arsenal ready to rekindle interest in Ekitike

Arsenal asked questions about Reims’ teenage striker Hugo Ekitike in January and are ready to rekindle that interest over the summer, claims the Chronicle.

Newcastle are also keeping a close eye on the highly-rated youngster, who has hit nine goals in Ligue 1 this season.

Arsenal monitor Osimhen and Martinez

Arsenal are looking to Serie A in their hunt for a new star striker.

According to Tuttosport, the Premier League side are keeping a close eye on Napoli star Victor Osimhen and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez and could move for either of them this summer.