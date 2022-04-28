African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Manchester United make Osimhen bid

Arsenal to hold future talks with Pepe

Arsenal are planning to hold talks with Nicolas Pepe over his future at the end of the season - according to the Evening Standard.

The Ivorian winger has struggled to live up to his club record £72 million ($90m) price tag since joining the Gunners from Lille in 2019.

Pepe has started a Premier League game since October and is approaching the final two years of his contract, with the Gunners set to discuss his situation in detail this summer.



Villarreal interested in Watford's Dennis

Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis is the subject of interest from Villarreal - according to the Evening Standard.

Unai Emery is a keen admirer of the 24-year-old, and would like to bring him to El Madrigal in the summer window.

Villarreal could sign Dennis for around £20 million ($25m), with the Nigerian boasting 10 Premier League goals from 30 appearances for Watford so far this season.



Napoli won't sign Tuanzebe outright

Napoli have decided against signing Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe outright - according to Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old moved to Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on loan in January but has since been restricted to just one Serie A appearance.

Tuanzebe will return to Old Trafford at the end of the season, where he is still under contract until 2023.

Manchester United submit Osimhen bid

Manchester United are in the driving seat to sign Victor Osimhen after matching Napoli's £84m ($109m) valuation of the Nigeria forward, according to La Repubblica.

Incoming United boss Erik ten Hag wants to bolster his forward line this summer with Edinson Cavani set to leave and Marcus Rashford's future uncertain.

However, they are likely to face competition for Osimhen's signature, with Arsenal and Newcastle both expressing an interest in the 23-year-old.



Bayern working to finalise Mazraoui deal

Bayern are working to get Noussair Mazraoui’s contract signed as soon as possible to avoid any potential proposal from other clubs, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago - Mazraoui’s expected to join Bayern on a free transfer soon.