African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Liverpool step up interest in Lille star Osimhen

step up Osimhen interest

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on signing star Victor Osimhen in the summer, according to Express Sport.

According to Express Sport, Klopp has ordered a detailed scouting report on the 21-year-old after his bright start to life in where he has scored 10 goals in 18 games.

The international joined Lille on a five-year deal in the summer and the Stade Pierre-Mauroy outfit are not ready to consider any bids for the forward as they hope to keep him until the summer.

chasing Eze

star Eberechi Eze has emerged as a target for side Sheffield United, according to the Sun.

The 21-year-old Nigerian descent has been in form in the Championship providing nine goals and four assists 24 league games.

and Hotspur are also reportedly interested in Eze who is valued at around £12 million.

Ghoulam set for exit

Napoli are expecting offers for Faouzi Ghoulam in January with the Algerian full-back failing to cement spot in starting XI.

According to reports in Italy, Ghoulam could join Milan after talks with Ligue 1 club broke down.

The left-back could join Antonio Conte's side in a deal that would see Matteo Politano go the opposite way.