Kessie agrees terms with Barcelona

Franck Kessie has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona ahead of a free transfer in the summer, according to TV Dello Sport.

The Ivory Coast midfielder will run out of contract at AC Milan at the end of the season and the Blaugrana are said to be ahead in the transfer chase but no signature yet.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested in the 25-year-old.

Work permit delays Kalu’s move to Watford

Bordeaux winger Samuel Kalu has signed a deal with Watford but work permit issues are causing a delay to finalise the move.

L’Equipe via GFFN reported that the Nigeria international needs an exemption request because he does not have the necessary playing time to reach the 15-point total required to play in the Premier League.

Kalu has played in 11 Ligue 1 matches this season with a goal and an assist to his name for the Girondins.

AC Milan in talks with Man Utd for Bailly

AC Milan are in negotiations with Manchester United for the loan signing of Eric Bailly until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, according to Foot Mercato.

With Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori out injured, the Rossoneri see Bailly as an option to reinforce their defensive set-up.

The Ivorian centre-back, who has over two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, has played just 218 minutes of football in four Premier League appearances this season.

Six European clubs tracking Aubameyang

AC Milan, Barcelona, Marseille, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Juventus are monitoring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's situation at Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

The Gabon captain has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium with his last competitive outing for the club dating back to December 6 (vs. Everton).

Amid the uncertainty around Aubameyang's future, Saudi clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal are believed to have expressed their interest to sign the striker on loan this month.

Article continues below

Spurs considering Amrabat move

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat before the close of the January transfer window, reports Calciomercato.

Amrabat has struggled for form in Florence this season, with just a start in 11 Serie A appearances so far.

The 25-year-old is currently with Morocco at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.