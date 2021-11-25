African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Conte wants Manchester United's Bailly at Tottenham Hotspur

Conte wants Bailly at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is looking to reinforce his defence with the signing of Manchester United's Eric Bailly, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

The Italian coach rates Bailly high and he was keen to sign him during his spell at Inter Milan before he returned to England earlier this month.

This season, Bailly has found it difficult to play regularly at Old Trafford, although his situation may change following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Gerrard to axe Burkina Faso’s Traore

Newly-appointed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has told the Premier League club to release Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore in January, according to Football Insider.

Traore is yet to start a league game this season due to injuries and his last appearance for the club was against Tottenham Hotspur on October 3.

The Burkina Faso international joined Aston Villa from Lyon in 2020 and he has contributed just eight goals and seven assists in 43 games across all competitions.

Ziyech among Barca's alternatives for Sterling

Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner among the players Barcelona are considering as alternatives to Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

ESPN reports the Spanish giants are targeting players that are not playing regularly and they are prepared to make their loan deals permanent.

Competition for places at Chelsea has made Morocco winger Ziyech start just two league matches in this campaign, though he has made 11 appearances in all competitions.

Barca consider Sadiq to replace Aguero

Barcelona have their sights on Almeria goalscoring machine Umar Sadiq as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero, according to Fichajes.

Aguero is sidelined for the next few months due to a cardiac issue and Sadiq is being considered as an option to boost the Blaugrana's attack, having proved his ability in Spain.

The former Nigeria youth international has helped Almeria to the top of the table with his contribution of seven goals and six assists in 15 matches in the Spanish second division this campaign.