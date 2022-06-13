African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Chelsea not giving up on signing Hakimi

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Chelsea remain admirers of Hakimi

Chelsea remain admirers of Paris Saint-Germain right-back Achraf Hakimi, claims CaughtOffside.

The Blues were linked with the Morocco international prior to his 2021 transfer to France and may look to launch another bid to bring him onto their books.



Arsenal see opening bid for Osimhen knocked back

Arsenal have seen an opening bid for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen knocked back, reports Il Mattino.

The Gunners are said to have tabled an offer of £51.2 million ($63m), which has been immediately snubbed as the Nigerian star is valued at almost double that by his current employers.



Palace offer €17m for Lens star Doucoure

Crystal Palace have submitted an initial offer of €17 million (£15m/$18m) for Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure - GOAL can confirm.

The 22-year-old has already agreed terms with the Premier League club, but his current employers are set to hold out for a fee of €25m (£21m/$26m).

Doucoure recorded one goal and four assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances for Lens in 2021-22.



Mohamed-Ali Cho close to join Real Sociedad

Teenage striker Mohamed-Ali Cho is close to joining La Liga side Real Sociedad, GOAL reports.

The 18-year-old, who is eligible to represent Morocco or Cote d'Ivoire was in fine form in the 2021-22 campaign for Angers - scoring four goals in 32 matches.

Should this happen, Cho will be the only African player at the Anoeta Stadium.



West Ham to sell Benrahma as part of Lingard bid

West Ham are prepared to offload Said Benrahma this summer, reports as they look to free up funds and squad space for Jesse Lingard.

An England international that enjoyed a productive loan spell at the London Stadium in 2020-21 remains a top target for the Hammers after reaching the end of his contract at Manchester United.

Man Utd & Chelsea register interest in Fofana

Manchester United and Chelsea have, according to RMC Sport , registered interest in Leicester defender Wesley Fofana.

The Cote d'Ivoire prospect is only 21 years of age and is viewed by those at Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge as a potentially shrewd addition for the present and future.