African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Leeds United waiting to move for Torino full-back Aina
Leicester City eye permanent deal for Lookman
Leicester City are considering a permanent deal for Ademola Lookman before his loan deal expires at the end of the season, reports Leicester Mercury.
The 24-year-old arrived from RB Leipzig in August on a season-long loan and he has boosted Leicester City's attack with his performances.
Lookman has contributed five goals and an assist in 19 appearances for the Foxes so far.
Burnley in talks to sign Fofana
Burnley have opened negotiations with Ligue 1 club Lens over the signing of Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana, according to Daily Mail.
The Clarets are hoping to beat league rivals Leeds United and Newcastle United to the deal with Lens set to accept a bid within the region of £14 million.
Fofana has scored five goals in 20 Ligue 1 matches this season and he still has over two years left on his contract.
Leeds waiting to move for Aina
Leeds United are waiting to submit an offer for Torino full-back Ola Aina, according to Calciomercato.
Torino are closing in on Lazio's Mohamed Fares who is on loan at Genoa, a deal which could see Leeds move to bring the Aina back to England.
The former Chelsea defender joined Torino in 2018 and he has played 16 Serie A matches this campaign.
Aston Villa want Brighton’s Bissouma
Aston Villa are interested in signing Brighton & Hove midfielder Yves Bissouma this month.
The Telegraph reports that the Mali international won’t come cheap for Steven Gerrard’s side with Brighton set to ask for £40 million as transfer fee.
Bissouma who moved to England in 2018, has played 14 Premier League games this campaign.
Sevilla release Cameroon-born Amadou
Sevilla and Ibrahim Amadou have mutually agreed to terminate their working contract, the La Liga announced.
He joined Sevilla in 2018, but he has not played any competitive match this season and his deal was expected to run out in June.
The 28-year-old is reportedly nearing a move to French Ligue 1 club Metz.
Bailly emerges as loan option for AC Milan
AC Milan have shown interest in signing Manchester United defender Eric Bailly on loan this transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Bailly who penned a new deal until 2024 at Old Trafford last year, has struggled for playing time this season with just three Premier League starts under his belt so far.
The Ivory Coast centre-back is currently at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and United are said to be waiting for direct contacts from the Rossoneri.