African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aston Villa keen on signing Boubacar Kamara

Arteta questioned over Aubameyang decision

Former Chelsea star Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes releasing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a big mistake from Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

"I think they should have kept him, especially if they don’t have anyone to replace him," Hasselbaink argued on Sky Sports.

"He may have been causing trouble on the pitch and off it, but he is the club’s most expensive player and was the club captain, but he scored a lot of goals, and he has proven that since he has moved to Barcelona. And that is what Arsenal need, a goalscorer."

Diawara holds strong Bundesliga interest

AS Roma midfielder Amadou Diawara has chosen Daniel Delonga as his new agent, according to Nicolo Schira.

The Guinea international can leave the Serie A outfit in the summer transfer window.

As things stand, three Germany top-flight sides namely Borussia Monchengladbach, Hoffenheim and Freiburg are gunning for his signature.

Aston Villa targets Kamara

Aston Villa are considering a summer move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara, reports the Express.

Villa boss Steven Gerrard watched the 22-year-old in action for Marseille against Nantes at the weekend.

Senegal prospect Kamara will be available on a free transfer when his Marseille contract expires at the end of the season.

Mourinho wants Barca starlet Abde at Roma

Jose Mourinho wants to bring Barcelona starlet Abde Ezzalzouli to Roma this summer - according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Serie A outfit are planning to launch a €10 million bid for the 20-year-old and Barca could be open to a sale as they seek to raise extra funds.

Abde has been short on regular minutes in Xavi's squad this year but has impressed for their B side, and if Barca let him go they may include a buy-back clause.



Article continues below

Bayern closing in on Ajax right-back Mazraoui

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are set to complete the Noussair Mazraoui deal in the coming days, claims Fabrizio Romano.

The verbal agreement has been reached in the last meeting with Raiola but has not been signed yet.

The Morocco international has been a regular in Ajax's first-team squad since he broke into the senior squad in 2018.