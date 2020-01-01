African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal failed to sign Lille star Osimhen for £3 million

failed to sign Osimhen for £3m

Arsenal nearly signed goalscoring machine Victor Osimhen for £3 million three years ago but the Nigerian forward snubbed the Gunners.

According to Football London, Osimhen turned down a move to the club to join after a successful Fifa U17 World Cup outing with .

The 21-year-old is currently Lille's top scorer in his debut campaign in , and he is reportedly valued at £92.8million with several European clubs including , Hotspur and linked with his services.

Man Utd & jostle for Chukwuemeka

's teenage sensation Carney Chukwuemeka is a subject of interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and .

The Sun claims the Premier League giants are monitoring the 16-year-old who is being touted as one of the hottest teenagers in British football.

Chukwuemeka, of Nigerian descent, is still working to complete his school studies, however, Aston Villa are hopeful about his stay at the club.

duo join Partey's pursuit

and Milan have shown interest in signing midfielder Thomas Partey, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Italian clubs have competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for the Ghanaian star who has contributed three goals and an assist in 35 appearances this term.

Partey's deal in Madrid is expected to run until June 2023 with a release clause worth €50m but Diego Simeone is working to extend the contract.

Kondogbia on 's transfer wishlist

midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia has emerged as one of 's transfer targets with the Premier League club looking for a potential transfer.

El Desmarque reported that the Central African Republic star, who has a release clause of £70 million, is being considered by Carlo Ancelotti.

Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in Kondogbia's services.