Afcon 2019 Draw: How to watch & everything you need to know

The African competition will commence this summer in Egypt, with defending champions Cameroon looking to claim their second successive title

Contents

1. Draw & seeding pots

2. Africa Cup of Nations format

3. Tables, fixtures & results

4. What is the Africa Cup of Nations?

5. TV channels & live streaming

6. Previous Africa Cup of Nations winners

The 32nd edition of the is set to take place this June, with the qualification stages now complete.

All 24 teams have been confirmed for this summer's tournament, though title holders Cameroon had their hosting duties stripped after CAF stated that they were not satisfied with the country's preparations.

Following the news of no longer hosting the competition, it was announced in January that CAF had chosen Egypt as the new host nation .

It is good news for fans of European teams as the Africa Cup of Nations will be held in the summer and not in the usual winter period for the first time in the tournament's history, and so players participating in the tournament will not have to disrupt their league season to represent their country.

Goal takes a look the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, qualified teams, how it works and brings you all the dates and fixture information.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019 draw & seeding pots

The draw for the tournament will take place near Cairo on April 12, 2019 .

Teams have been separated into four seeding pots based on CAF national team rankings. They will then be drawn into six groups of four.

You can see the qualified teams and seeding pots below.

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 🇪🇬 🇨🇩 DR Congo 🇿🇦 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 🇨🇲 Cameroon 🇬🇭 🇺🇬 🇳🇦 Namibia 🇸🇳 🇲🇱 Mali 🇧🇯 Benin 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 🇹🇳 🇨🇮 Cote d'Ivoire 🇲🇷 Mauritania 🇦🇴 Angola 🇳🇬 🇬🇳Guinea 🇲🇬 Madgascar 🇹🇿 🇲🇦 🇩🇿 🇰🇪 🇧🇮 Burundi

What is the format of the Africa Cup of Nations?

At the final stage of the competition, 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four teams each.

The teams in each group will then play in a single round-robin format, and after the group stage, the top two teams and the four best third teams will advance to the round of 16.

The winners will advance to the quarter-finals stage, and from then on, progress to the semi-finals. The semi-final losers will contest a third-place match, while semi-final winners will advance to the final.

Group stage games kick off on June 21 and the final will take place on July 19.

Africa Cup of Nations Group A tables, fixtures & results

*Teams and fixtures to be confirmed.

Pos Team GP W D Pts 1 0 0 0 0 2 A2 0 0 0 0 3 A3 0 0 0 0 4 A4 0 0 0 0

Africa Cup of Nations Group B tables, fixtures & results

*Teams and fixtures to be confirmed.

Pos Team GP W D Pts 1 B1 0 0 0 0 2 B2 0 0 0 0 3 B3 0 0 0 0 4 B4 0 0 0 0

Africa Cup of Nations Group C tables, fixtures & results

*Teams and fixtures to be confirmed.

Pos Team GP W D Pts 1 C1 0 0 0 0 2 C2 0 0 0 0 3 C3 0 0 0 0 4 C4 0 0 0 0

Africa Cup of Nations Group D tables, fixtures & results

The first group stage matches will be played in June 2019.

Pos Team GP W D Pts 1 D1 0 0 0 0 2 D2 0 0 0 0 3 D3 0 0 0 0 4 D4 0 0 0 0

Africa Cup of Nations Group E tables, fixtures & results

*Teams and fixtures to be confirmed.

Pos Team GP W D Pts 1 E1 0 0 0 0 2 E2 0 0 0 0 3 E3 0 0 0 0 4 E4 0 0 0 0

Africa Cup of Nations Group F tables, fixtures & results

*Teams and fixtures to be confirmed.

Pos Team GP W D Pts 1 F1 0 0 0 0 2 F2 0 0 0 0 3 F3 0 0 0 0 4 F4 0 0 0 0

What is the Africa Cup of Nations?

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the biennial international men's football championship of Africa organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This summer's tournament will be the 32nd edition of the competition and it will be the first Africa Cup of Nations where the competition format has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

When does the Africa Cup of Nations take place?

It will take place from June 21, 2019, to July 19, 2019 , following the decision made by the CAF Executive Committee in June 2017 to move the Africa Cup of Nations from the January/February period to June/July for the first time. The exact dates of the tournament were switched when Egypt was chosen to replace Cameroon as hosts in order to avoid clashing with Ramadan.

This means that Europe-based players intending to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations with their country will not be forced to take leave of their club duties during January and February, as had been the case in previous seasons.

It is good news for fans of the as players such as Sadio Mane (Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) will not be withdrawn from club duty mid-season with and , respectively.

TV channels & live streaming

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast live on Eurosport in the UK. The Eurosport Player provides a live streaming service.

In the US, games will be shown on the beIN Sports network and they can be streamed live online using beIN Connect.

Previous Africa Cup of Nations winners

Cameroon are defending champions after winning their fifth title in 2017 against Egypt in the final, triumphing 2-1 courtesy of goals from Nikolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboukabar.

The Pharaohs have won the competition the most times, having been victors on a record seven occasions, but have not won the tournament since 2010 when they defeated Ghana in the final.

were victors of the 2015 edition, with Nigeria and Zambia having won the 2013 and 2011 tournaments respectively.

Premier League stars in Salah, Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mahrez all featured in the 2017 tournament, with all four bagging two goals apiece.

Congolese striker Junior Kabananga won the award for the competition's top-scorer, and Cameroonian Christian Bassogog was awarded the honour of the tournament's best-performing player.