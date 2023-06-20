Africa champions Senegal humble Brazil as Bayern Munich star Mane grabs brace

Africa champions Senegal claimed a 4-2 win over Brazil in an international friendly match played on Tuesday night.

The two teams met in an international friendly

Senegal are the Afcon champions

Mane scored a brace to help Teranga Lions win

WHAT HAPPENED: Real Madrid's in-form winger Vinicius Junior assisted Lucas Paqueta for an 11th-minute opener at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.

Pathe Ciss was adjudged to have committed a foul in the danger zone in the 17th minute, but after a VAR review, referee Gustavo Correia reversed the decision to hand the Samba Boys a penalty.

Habib Diallo pounced on a loose ball in the box after 22 minutes to ensure the teams went to the break on level terms.

The Teranga Lions took the lead for the first time in the 54th minute when Marquinhos turned the ball into his own net.

Two minutes later, Diallo set up Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane who produced a nice strike to make it 3-1 in favour of the West Africans.

Marquinhos then made amends in the 58th minute when he capitalized on poor positioning from the goalkeeper Mory Diaw to reduce the deficit.

Senegal had the last laugh in stoppage time as the South American giants conceded a penalty and Mane stepped up to complete a brace and hand his team a healthy 4-2 win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Teranga Lions have been excellent in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. In Group L, the West African side has managed to collect 13 points from the five matches played which has guaranteed them a place in the finals to be held in Ivory Coast.

The Aliou Cisse-led team has not lost any game in the qualifiers, and on matchday six, they will be playing Rwanda.

WHAT NEXT: Senegal are expected to engage in more international friendly matches as they prepare to defend their Afcon title in Ivory Coast next year.