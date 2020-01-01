African fans celebrate Liverpool's Premier League success

Football enthusiasts across the continent joined Jurgen Klopp's men in celebrating their league triumph

Football fans in Africa are on cloud nine after claimed their first title in 30 years on Thursday.

The Reds last won the English top-flight trophy in 1990 and their latest success after their long wait has made many proud, not just the Reds faithful.

Article continues below

's 2-1 win over at Stamford Bridge sealed their crown as the 2019-20 Premier League winners with seven games left to go.

More teams

Chelsea 😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

We either win or f*ck shit up🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 25, 2020

My Fellow Blues 💙

Don't feel bad about facing CITY today I just want to remind you that we always come to the party when the odds are against us 💪🏽

We Did it for Leicester 15/16 Season and we'll do it for Liverpool today. 🕺🏽

Cause in Chelsea when we don't win we spoil Things 😁 pic.twitter.com/Xs45sCGkF6 — Proudly Isoko (@SUPER_Marioslim) June 25, 2020

Amazing feeling seeing LIVERPOOL win the PREMIER LEAGUE. Congrats @LFC pic.twitter.com/ChTCjKEZIn — CHAMP19NS (@EricNjiiru) June 25, 2020

I can't wait for 's Liverpool to do the things 😉✌️ pic.twitter.com/acnXti8SZe — RAMINGTON SIWELA🎓 (@MrKeepDurbaning) June 25, 2020

@LFC You have put a big smile in our face in South Africa As your fans 😅 pic.twitter.com/6A3xLPJW5E — MzieThePrince_Dlamini (@mzietheprince) June 26, 2020

All the way from Cape Town, South Africa. Proud Liverpool supporter #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/vaUPAojtZJ — Firyal Fredericks (@FiryalFrederick) June 26, 2020

Congratulation @LFC. You didn't play like champions. But champions will forever play like Liverpool. Congratulations our son Dickov Origi for being the person from East Africa to lift EPL.#liverpoolfc pic.twitter.com/QO4DuzmKaF — Suleiman Shahbal (@SuleimanShahbal) June 26, 2020

Mood after the final whistle pic.twitter.com/hiZGVhrTcX — PL Champ19ns (@HadiMoha11) June 25, 2020

We are the champions my frieeend 🤩🤩

Liverpool deserves the shit outta it pic.twitter.com/hEZYOpvmty — michelle🧚🏿‍♀️ (@mitchiedaniels) June 25, 2020

Congratulations to @LFC , to all amazing fans... Congratulations to the best coach of the century @kloop — Babatunde (@GbengaOyenekan) June 25, 2020