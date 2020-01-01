African All Stars

African fans celebrate Liverpool's Premier League success

Last updated
Comments()
Liverpool players celebrate
Getty
Football enthusiasts across the continent joined Jurgen Klopp's men in celebrating their league triumph

Football fans in Africa are on cloud nine after Liverpool claimed their first Premier League title in 30 years on Thursday.

The Reds last won the English top-flight trophy in 1990 and their latest success after their long wait has made many proud, not just the Reds faithful.

Article continues below

Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge sealed their crown as the 2019-20 Premier League winners with seven games left to go.

Editors' Picks

More teams

     

    Close