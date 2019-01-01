Africa best Mohamed Salah gets Liverpool back on track

Having retained his crown as Africa's best footballer, the 26-year-old returned to England to help the troubled Reds grind out a win at Brighton

Mohamed Salah scored a second-half winner to help Liverpool defeat Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday's Premier League appearance.

It was a result the Kops needed to restore their confidence after title rivals Manchester City halted their 21-game unbeaten run in the league last time out; a situation compounded by another loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup third round five days ago.

And Salah ensured they got back on track, scoring the decisive goal at the Amex Stadium . .

On his 22nd English top-flight appearance this season, the recently crowned 2018 African Player of the Year started the game as the Reds' lone striker in a 4-2-3-1 set-up, with Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Roberto Firmino supporting.

The first half ended in a deadlock with Jurgen Klopp's side failing to produce clear-cut chance in spite of the possession they had.

However, five minutes after the restart their talisman got them the all-important winner. After being fouled in the area by midfielder Pascal Gross, Salah picked himself up after to fire a powerful effort past David Button into the right-hand corner.

The strike took the former Roma player to the summit on the scorer's chart, levelled with Pierre-Emerick Aubaneyang and Harry Kane on 14 goals.

Salah and Mane were subbed off late in the game with Naby Keita introduced for the former. Meanwhile, Balogun, who earned some praise from Liverpool boss Klopp, saw the entire duration of his side's loss from the sidelines.

With Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City yet to play, Liverpool have their seven-point lead at the top of the table back. They face Crystal Palace in their next league game, billed for Anfield.