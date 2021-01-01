​Afcon U20: Uganda, Tanzania organise mini-tournament in Dar es Salaam

The matches that will be played in early February are meant to help the teams gauge themselves for the upcoming continental competition

The Uganda and Tanzanian U20 national sides will engage in a mini-tournament before they head to Mauritania for the African Cup of Nations finals.

As was the case with the senior national side before the African Nations Championship tournament, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has organised the mini-tournament against Tanzania’s Ngorogoro Heroes and Namibia to prepare the team for the continental competition.

“The mini-tournament will run from February 1 to 10 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania,” Fufa announced.

“Hippos will play against Cecafa regional qualifiers runners-up Tanzania before facing Cosafa representatives Namibia.

“The Team will travel to Tanzania on Monday, February 1 and will connect to Mauritania on February 10 immediately after the mini-tournament.”

The Hippos have already played two test matches where they emerged 3-2 and 4-3 winners against the Premier League side Kampala Capital City Authority.

They are set for more friendlies against top tier sides Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) and Sports Club Villa on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Morley Byekwaso's side were pooled in Group A alongside the host Mauritania, Cameroon and Mozambique. The coach is set to narrow his provisional squad to 25 players on Sunday.

He said even though the time for preparations could be short, he has been impressed with what he has seen so far from the players.

“It’s a bit hard and I must say the time we have for preparations is a bit small and it’s really not easy,” Byekwaso told Football256.

“But it’s upon the technical team to measure and see that we go for the tournament with players who are physically and psychologically stable to face the challenge at the Afcon.

“For the time I have spent with the boys I have to appreciate them because they are very hardworking, honest and dedicated.

“I believe God will guide us through because we have tried to prepare them in the best way possible.”

Uganda provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Komakech Jack (Ascent SA), Oyo Delton (Busoga United FC), Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala (SC Villa), Ochama Daniel (Boro Boro SuperSport FC)

Defenders: Kizito Mugweri Gavin (SC Villa), Semakula Kenneth (Busoga United FC), Musa Ramathan (KCCA FC) Kafumbe Joseph (KCCA FC), Kitabalwa Robert (Vipers SC), Begisa James Penz (UPDF FC), Baligeya Simon (Kibuli SS), Bbosa Richard (Express FC)

Midfielders: Mugulusi Isma (Busoga United FC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Sserwadda Steven (KCCA FC), Alou John Kokas (URA FC), Eyamu Ivan (Mbarara City FC), Kawooya Andrew (KCCA FC), Asaba Ivan (Vipers SC), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Wabyoona Faisal (Big Talent SA)

Forwards: Bogere Ivan (Proline FC), Ssenyonjo Samuel (KCCA FC), Kakooza Derrick (Police FC), Basangwa Richard (Vipers SC), Bukenya Joseph Kizza (KCCA FC), Onyai Raymond (Mbarara City FC), Mulindi Ashiraf (Kataka FC), Ssali Alpha Thierry (Proline FC)