Afcon U17: Tanzania fail to qualify for World Cup after Uganda defeat

Tanzania have failed to qualify for the 2019 Fifa U17 World Cup this year after losing 3-0 to Uganda

Following their second successive defeat, a 3-0 loss to at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, the Serengeti Boys have failed to reach this year's event in .

After losing 5-4 to in a thrilling encounter in their first match on Sunday, Oscar Mirambo's men needed to beat Uganda to remain in the running for a place in the semi-finals.

Andrew Kawooya opened the scoring for the Cubs after teaming up with Najib Yiga with a delivery that flashed across goal and squeezed in from a tight angle to the back of the net in the 16th minute.

HIGHLIGHTS .. Uganda U-17 3-0 U-17

Group Stage - Matchday 2 - #TotalAFCONU17 pic.twitter.com/5fl0JNAVsB — CAF (@CAF_Online) 17 April 2019

Ivan Asaba doubled Uganda's tally in the 28th minute and Yiga sealed the result with a header 14 minutes from time.

Article continues below

The result sees Mirambo's side fail to qualify for the global event as they remain winless and lay bottom of Group A with zero points from two matches.

With the win, Uganda now occupies second spot in Group A, three points behind leaders Nigeria who overcame Angola 1-0 in the other game played on Wednesday.

Golden Eaglets' win saw them qualify for the World Cup with a game to spare for the record 12th time.