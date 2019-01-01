Afcon snub motivated me for Tanzania's Chan team - Kaseja

The KMC FC custodian is still optimistic Taifa Stars can make it to the 2020 Chan finals despite Saturday's defeat to Sudan

veteran custodian Juma Kaseja has explained the motivation behind his inspired performances for the national team.

Since making his return to the national team, the goalkeeper has made several world-class saves including stopping penalties which have helped Taifa Stars to stand a chance of making it to the 2020 Chan finals in .

However, the shot-stopper was unable to help his team avoid the 1-0 loss to Sudan on Saturday, but is still optimistic of progression.

Article continues below

Kaseja has revealed to Daily News the reason behind his impressive displays.

"It is tough; I want to play in next year's [2020] Chan. Despite playing for the national teams on several occasions, I was not lucky to be among the players who played in the 2009 Chan finals and recently, the 2019 Afcon finals in .

"This is motivating me to work harder and help the team qualify for next year's (Chan) competition," he concluded.