Afcon: Shikalo on why Kenyan football is superior to Tanzania

Harambee Stars will feature in the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) edition and this will be the nation's sixth appearance in history

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo believes the competitive nature of the Kenyan ( ) could hand them victory against in .

Shikalo is among the three goalkeepers in Harambee Stars squad and he believes will register a win over their Cecafa rivals, Taifa Stars. First choice goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and Jeff Oyemba are Shikalo's competitors.

Tanzania will be Kenya's second opponents in Group C of the Afcon.

"For Tanzanians to feel that they will beat us, I take that as their opinion but we are also ready for the challenge. Comparing Kenya's league to Tanzania's, I feel that our league is better and that gives us an added advantage. We will also need to work hard, pray and push ourselves in order to get the three points we need from Tanzania," Shikalo told the Football Kenya Federation website in .

The goalkeeper also revealed the high spirit and morale that is in the Harambee Stars camp.

"As a Kenyan, I am very happy because this is an achievement and history for us and since no one in the squad has been in an Afcon tournament before, I feel that players are ready to give it all. Players want the world to know them and the only way to do that is to have a good Afcon journey," he added.

"We are ready."

The fact that Kenya is set to play star-studded teams and , does not give Shikalo a reason for concern.

Article continues below

"Playing against the best is the only way one can be judged how good he is. And given the preparations, we have had back in Kenya and in France, the players are really daring to go and they want to make Kenyans proud with a good performance," he concluded.

Kenya will face the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15 in Madrid for a second friendly match and will leave for on June 19 ahead of the Afcon.