Afcon: Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gueye in Senegal’s 23-man squad

The Liverpool, Napoli and Everton players headline the star-studded Terenga Lions’ squad for the continental tournament

have released their 23-man squad for the 2019 (Afcon) in , slated to commence this month.

forward Sadio Mane who recently won the Uefa trophy, defender Kalidou Koulibaly and combative midfielder Idrissa Gueye top Aliou Cisse’s final squad.

striker Santy Ngom and Lorient midfielder Sidy Sarr were omitted. Also included in the list is ’s Cheikhou Kouyate, Milan winger Keita Balde as well as forward Ismaila Sarr and frontman Mbaye Diagne who grabbed a hat-trick in their 7-0 thrashing of Real Murcia in Tuesday’s friendly game.

As part of Senegal's preparation for the Afcon, Aliou Cisse’s men will square up with West African neighbours on Sunday.

The Terenga Lions' best outing was in the 2002 edition where they finished as runners-up. They will hope to surpass that performance in this years’ edition.

Senegal will have to navigate their way past Group C rivals , and to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. Their opening game is against the Taifa Stars on June 23.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes, ), Alfred Gomis (Spal, ) and Edouard Mendy ( , France)

Article continues below

Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli, Italy), Moussa Wague (FC , ), Pape Abdou Cisse (Olympiacos, Greece), Salif Sane ( , ), Youssouf Sabaly ( ,France), Lamine Gassama (Goztepe, ), Saliou Ciss (Valenciennes, France), and Cheikhou Kouyate (Crystal Palace, )

Midfielders: Alfred Ndiaye (Malaga, Spain), Idrissa Gana Gueye ( , England), Keprin Diatta ( , ), Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Galatasaray, Turkey) and Henri Saivet (Bursaspor, Turkey).

Forwards: Ismaila Sarr (Rennes, France), Keita Balde (Inter Milan, Italy), Mbaye Niang (Rennes, France), Moussa Konate ( , France), Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray, Turkey), Sada Thioub ( , France), Sadio Mane (Liverpool, England)