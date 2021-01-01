Afcon Qualifiers: We know we hurt Tanzanian fans – Samatta

The Taifa Stars captain has apologised to the fans after they missed out on an appearance at the Afcon finals

Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta has apologised to the fans after they missed out on a chance to participate at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The Taifa Stars were among the participants in the finals staged in Egypt in 2019 and were looking to make it their second straight appearance but it could not be the case as they finished third in Group J with leaders Tunisia and second-placed Equatorial Guinea qualifying.

After winning their final group match 1-0 against Libya at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to reach seven points, Samatta spoke to Goal about their objectives.

“It was not our intention to end up where we have ended [finished third],” Samatta told Goal after the Libya game. “We know we have hurt the fans because we have failed to qualify for the Afcon finals.

“We know everyone is hurt, it was not our intention, we had planned to do well in the qualifiers but have finished third, it is something we will have to work on, we must regroup now and look at the future to avoid such.”

On the game against Libya, Samatta, who currently turns out for Turkish club Fenerbahce on loan from Premier League club Aston Villa said: “We played very well, we pushed them from the first whistle and we looked the better side to take the three points and I am happy we won the game.

“It was good to end with a win, we were playing at home and we wanted to give the fans something to smile about, I know they are not happy because we have missed out on the Afcon finals, but at least we got the win, it was a deserved win and display from the lads.”

Simon Msuva struck at the tail end of the first half to ensure Taifa Stars would end the tie as winners at the expense of the heavily changed Libyan side.

After almost 44 minutes of knocking on Libya's door unsuccessfully, Tanzania took the lead in the second minute of added time of the second half through Msuva's header. Yanga SC’s Deus Kaseke provided the assist that they needed to break the wall established by the Mediterranean Knights.

With Kenya and Tanzania eliminated from the qualifiers, East Africa's hope is now only on Uganda who are in Malawi for a decisive clash against The Flames on Monday.

Uganda, the Cecafa giants, and current champions, after drawing against Burkina Faso at Kitende on Wednesday, need a draw or a win in order to proceed to Cameroon for the Afcon finals.