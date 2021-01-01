Afcon Qualifiers: Samatta, Msuva in Tanzania squad for Kenya friendlies

The two test matches will all be hosted in Nairobi as the Cecafa nations prepare for vital continental assignments ahead

Tanzania head coach Kim Poulsen has named players who are going to play two friendly games against Kenya ahead of the Equatorial Guinea and Libya African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Poulsen, who is yet to take charge of a single game since replacing Burundian coach Etienne Ndayiragije, will lead the Taifa Stars in a double-header against the Harambee Stars - who have also lined up a friendly against South Sudan - on March 15 and 18.

The new coach has maintained the majority of players who were regular first-teamers under Ndayiragije with captain Mbwana Samatta and Simon Msuva highlighting the squad.

Aishi Manula, who was the preferred goalkeeper in the African Nations Championship where they were eliminated at the group stage, is expected to keep his position with his Yanga SC rival Metacha Mnata as well as experienced Juma Kaseja of KMC FC being the other goalkeepers set to compete with him.

Erasto Nyoni of Simba has been named even though he has had to contend with very few minutes at club level due to the arrival of Joash Onyango. Defender Kelvin Yondan has also earned a nod as well as Mohamed Hussein of Simba and Bakari Mwamnyeto of Yanga.

Midfielder Jonas Mkude will expect to be involved even as he fights hard to slot back into Simba's first team since he was frozen out due to matters of indiscipline. His club teammate Muzamir Yassin and Yanga's Yassin Mustapha are expected to be Mkude's fiercest rivals.

With a win, a draw and two losses, the Taifa Stars are third in Group J where Tunisia are leading with 10 points while Libya, with a win and three losses, are at the bottom.

Tanzania Squad:

Aishi Manula, Metacha Mnata, Juma Kaseja, Shomari Kapombe, Hassan Kessy, Israel Mwednwa, Erasto Nyoni, Dickson Job, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Kelvin Yondan, Carlos Protas, Laurent Alfred, Kennedy Juma, Mohammed Hussein, Nickson Kibabage, David Bryson.

Yassin Mustapha, Edward Manyama, Simon Msuva, Hassan Dilunga, Mzamir Yassin, Jonas Mkude, Saidi Ndemla, Fiesal Salum, Himid Mao, Ally Msengi, Baraka Majogoro, Salum Aboubakar, Iddy Nado, Mbwana Samatta, Thomas Ulimwengu, John Bocco.

Yohanna Mkomba, Shaban Chilunda, Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Abdul Suleiman, Kelvin Pius John, Nassor Hamoud, Meshack Mwamito.