Afcon Qualifiers: Bocco believes Tanzania qualification will be a statement of quality

The East Africans are in Group J and six points from their remaining two games will be enough to take them to the continental finals

Tanzania striker John Bocco believes making it to the Africa Cup of Nations finals will be a statement about the development of the Tanzania Mainland League and football in the country in general.

The East Africa nation made it to the 2019 edition in Egypt but were eliminated in the group stage without a single point after three losses.

The Kim Poulsen-led charges are currently battling for a place in Cameroon and the towering Simba SC striker believes if they successfully make it to the finals it will be positive news regarding the quality of the nation's football.

"We have a chance of qualifying for the competition," Bocco, who was part of the 2019 team, told Goal.

"It will be nice if we qualify twice in a row, this will be positive as far as Tanzania football is concerned. It will be a message to all that our game has improved and the quality is good.

"However, we have to give our best to deserve a place in the Afcon. We have to show the hunger on the pitch."

Tanzania have been in Kenya for about two weeks, and they already played a build-up match against the hosts but lost 2-1.

The Taifa Stars will be away in Equatorial Guinea on Thursday, March 25 hoping to get a win to sustain their qualification chances.

Four days later, they will be hosting Libya in Group J aiming at winning and joining Tunisia, who have already qualified from the group.

"The preparations have been good for us, we are doing everything according to plan," Bocco continued.

"The coaches have been sharpening us, trying several tactics which will help us during the qualifiers. It will be up to us players to follow the instructions, give our best on the pitch and I am confident we will make it."

The Taifa Stars are in Group J for the race to Cameroon with four points from as many matches and need maximum points in the remaining games to seal their place in the finals.

Leaders Tunisia have already sealed their place in Afcon after collecting 10 points from the four games they have played.

Equatorial Guinea are placed in the second position with six points while Libya sit bottom of the table with three points.