Afcon Qualifiers: Bafana Bafana’s Broos dissects group opponents after Caf draw

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has dissected and ranked their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification opponents after Caf conducted the draw on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana are in Group K alongside Morocco, Zimbabwe, and Liberia, and Broos has singled out Morocco as the major threat.

"So, if we look at this group, first of all, Morocco are the best team, Zimbabwe, our neighbours, very tough games [against them], and Liberia normally are the weakest team," Broos told Safa.net.

"It is clear that Morocco is the best team in our group. They were in the Afcon in January, they were eliminated by Egypt and they are a very good team. Maybe Morocco are the best in our group.

"I know this team very well. So I think if we want to be first in our group, we have to beat Morocco."

The Belgian also spoke about Zimbabwe, whom they faced in a World Cup qualifier last year and hopes his team is now far better to beat the Warriors.

"On the other side there is Zimbabwe," continued the former Cameroon coach.

"We played against Zimbabwe during the qualifiers for the World Cup. We know them very well, we played two times against them last year [Bafana won 1-0 at home and drew 0-0 away], so they are a tough team. But this is a team we have to beat [if we are to qualify].

"We are better than we were a few months ago. So, I think if we can beat them twice, it will be [a] very good [outcome] for us."

Broos did not want to describe Liberia as the underdogs in their group, as he said it would be dangerous to underestimate the West Africans.

"Liberia for me are a team I don’t know [at the moment], I don’t know the players, so it is up to us in the coming weeks to look at their games," he added.

"Maybe Liberia are [on paper] the weakest team in the group. But it is always dangerous to underestimate an opponent. So, for that, first of all, we are going to look at their games, their last few games, see how good they are."

The coach promised to watch as many players as possible, both in Premier Soccer League and those who are abroad, in order to constitute a strong team for the qualifiers.

"It is a little early to tell if there will be other players, new faces from the start of the qualifiers, there are still two months to go, so it is up to us again in the league to see many games in the next weeks and to watch also the players who are playing abroad," he concluded.

"There are players we know, there are some other players, one in Holland, for example, a striker and we saw his last game.

"So, we need to look after again and maybe other guys who are playing in Sweden, so there we have to also look at their games and then decide if those guys can be with us in June.

"On the other side again I have several weeks now to go in the league and to watch maybe new players and to try to have a very good team to start our qualifiers in June."