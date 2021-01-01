Afcon Qualifier: Playing Algeria is bigger motivation for Zambia - Sredojevic

The Chipolopolo find themselves in a difficult position as they must win their remaining games and hope Zimbabwe and Botswana lose

Zambia head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has described their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka against Algeria as extra motivation.

Algeria are the reigning African champions and Micho believes an encounter against them should be motivation for his side that must win their remaining qualifiers, and hope Zimbabwe and Botswana lose, to be assured of a place in the Cameroon finals.

"We believe that there is no bigger motivation than playing the African champions," Micho said as was quoted by the FAZ Facebook page. "We know what it takes, and we want to put the doubts away with clear ambition. We want to put ourselves intact and mathematically in Afcon contention."

The former SC Villa head coach believes the kind of players at his disposal are capable of winning to make the Zambian public happy.

"We carry the dreams of millions of Zambians and have no right to let down people but to make them happy," he added.

"The players we have in camp led by captain Kabaso Chongo are the best of the best, and I want them to turn our words into practical action on Thursday because we believe in them.”

He has pegged his hope on captain and defender Chongo who is one of the big stars at TP Mazembe.

"Kabaso is a player that has won so many African accolades and for him, I expect him to be a role model and a good example to the rest of the players," stated the Serb.

Article continues below

Apart from Chongo, goalkeepers Cyril Chibwe, Green Eagles' Allan Chibwe and Kabwe Warriors' Lameck Siame are among the players that were called up to salvage Zambia's fate.

Adrian Chama, Luka Banda and Benedict Chepeshi are the defenders in camp and Enock Mwepu, Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya, Rodrick Kabwe, Lubambo Musonda, Nathan Sinkala, Collins Sikombe, Amity Shamende and Spencer Sautu are the midfield men called up.

Patson Daka - who is the current top scorer for Red Bull Salzburg - Moses Phiri, Gamphani Lungu and Augustine Mulenga are the strikers available for Micho.



Algeria have qualified already while The Warriors are second with five points, and Botswana's Zebras are third with four points. The Chipolopolo, at the bottom with three points, will conclude the qualifiers with a game against Zimbabwe on Monday.