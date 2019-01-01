Afcon Qualifier: Ndayiragije warns Tanzania of Equatorial Guinea threat

The Burundian coach believes the Nzalang Nacional can cause an upset if not well handled by the Taifa Stars

head coach Etienne Ndayiragije is expecting a tough match against Equatorial Guinea in the 2021 Afcon qualifying match on November 15.

The two nations are in Group J alongside Libya and , with the top two sides making it to the finals to be held in .

The Burundian coach believes the Nzalang Nacional pose as big a threat to the Taifa Stars as the other two teams.

"[Equatorial Guinea] are on paper the weakest side in the group, but it is not the case," Ndayiragije told Mwananchi.

"We have to prepare well to play our visitors because they are a good team. Most of their players are based in Europe; nine players were born and bred in Europe where they attended soccer academies in , Santander, Malaga, and .

"Some players went to Europe at a tender age and have played for top teams meaning they are experienced when it comes to big matches. So we cannot afford to underrate Guinea at all, we have to prepare well."

Tanzania were among the 24 teams which took part in the 2019 Afcon finals in but they were eliminated in the group stage after losing all their three matches.