Afcon: Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Biliat named in final Zimbabwe squad

Striker Tinotenda Kadewere of Le Havre will lead the attack, alongside Evans Rusike of SuperSport United

Zimbabwe have named their 23-man squad for the finals, which is set to kick off on June 21.

Teenage Hadebe and Khama Biliat of are among those who have been named in the final squad. 's midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has also made the cut alongside Yanga SC's Thabani Kamusoko.

The Warriors are in Group A alongside hosts , and DR Congo.

Final squad: Goalkeepers : George Chigova ( ), Elvis Chipezeze ( ) and Edmore Sibanda (Witbank Spurs).

Defenders : Teenage Hadebe (Kaizer Chiefs), Divine Lunga ( ), Ronald Pfumbidzai (Bloemfontein ), Tendai Darikwa ( ), Jimmy Dzingai (Power Dynamos) and Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids).

Midfielders: Talent Chawapihwa (Amazulu), Danny Phiri (Golden Arrows), Marshall Munetsi ( ), Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Azam), Ovidy Karuru (Amazulu), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Orlando Pirates) and Thabani Kamusoko (Young Africans).

Strikers: Knowledge Musona ( ), Nyasha Mushekwi (Dalian Yifang), Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows) and Evans Rusike (SuperSport United).