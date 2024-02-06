When is the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final? Date, kick-off time, where to watch & teams

Everything you need to know about the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final, including when it is, kick-off time and where to watch.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the most prestigious thing out there to get your hands on in the context of African football.

Reigning champions Senegal have already been shown the door by edition hosts Ivory Coast in the round of 16 stage, with a chance of having a different side crowned champions this time.

So when exactly is the final and where can you watch it? GOAL has the date, kick-off time, TV channel and where to stream it live.

When is the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final?

What: 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final When: February 11, 2024 TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) / Fubo (US) Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with the match scheduled to kick off at 8 pm GMT / 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Where to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final on TV & stream live

The clash will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website in the UK.

In the US, viewers can watch the AFCON final on Fubo (sign up for free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanyol and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Which teams are in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final?

The road to the final is narrowing down with the four semi-finalists - Nigeria, South Africa, Ivory Coast and DR Congo - setting their eyes on the ultimate prize. While the Elephants made it through to the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams, the other three sides all finished second in their respective groups.

Where is the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final played?

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final will be held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, known also as the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe. With a seating capacity of 60,000, it is the largest stadium in the country.