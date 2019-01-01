Afcon: Egypt will mix it up vs. Guinea, says legend Ramzy

The Pharaohs assistant manager predicts rotation and altered tactics against the Syli Nationale

assistant coach Hany Ramzy has promised a different approach by the team in their pre- friendly against Guinea on Sunday.

The Afcon hosts secured a laboured 1-0 win against Tanzania on Thursday in their first friendly before the finals, scheduled to start on June 21.

Even though coach Javier Aguirre was impressed with the all-round performance against Emmanuel Amuneke’s troops, changes are in the offing for Sunday evening’s game against the Syli Nationale.

As reported by KingFut, Ramzy expects the Pharaohs to adopt different tactics, while players who didn’t get minutes against the Taifa Stars will play a part in the fixture.

“We won’t play with the same formation against Guinea,” Ramzy said.

“The formation is going to be different and there will also be four-five substitutions during half-time, because we want to watch all the players.

“We want to see all 23 players. If someone didn’t appear against , they will against Guinea.

“We might also try new formations such the 4-4-2 or the 3-4-3 to benefit from the friendlies before the tournament."

The nation's talisman, Mohamed Salah, as well as star Mohamed Elneny should feature on Sunday, given their non-appearance on Thursday night.

Omar Gaber, Baher Elmohamady, Mohamed Hamdy and Mohamed El-Shenawy are also expected to participate against the West Africans.

Sunday’s fixture will be ’s final preparatory encounter before their Afcon journey begins.

The host nation begin their search for a first Afcon title since 2010 against Zimbabwe on June 21, before games against DR Congo and follow on June 26 and June 30, respectively.