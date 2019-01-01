Afcon: Christopher Mbamba and Clifton Miheso axed from Harambee Stars’ squad

Kenya will face Algeria in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on June 23.

Four players have been axed from Harambee Stars as coach Sebastien Migne picked his final squad for the tournament.

Injured defender Brian Mandela, Clifton Miheso, Christopher Mbamba, and Anthony Akumu have all been dropped ahead of the tournament that will kick-off on June 21 in .

Mbamba failed to recover from an ankle injury he picked up in his last match before checking into camp, Mandela also injured his knee during Monday’s training session and has been ruled out of the tournament.

However, defender Musa Mohamed, who picked up a knock in ’s first pre-Afcon friendly match against Madagascar, has been included in the list, same as Abud Omar, who limped off late in the match.

Kenya will play their second friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid, on June 15 before leaving for four days later.

They will open Group C's campaign with a match against on June 23 before playing neighbours on June 27 and finishing the preliminary stage with a match against on July 1.

Kenya will be meeting The Lions of Teranga for the fourth time at an Afcon group stage, as they did in 1990, 1992 and in 2004. All of Kenya's matches will be staged at the 30 June Stadium in the capital of Egypt, Cairo.

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba and Faruk Shikalo.

Article continues below

Defenders: Philemon Otieno, Abud Omar, Bernard Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, David Owino, and Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Dennis Odhiambo, Erick Johanna, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ismael Gonzalez, Ovella Ochieng, Paul Were and Johanna Omollo.

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga and John Avire.