Afcon-bound Cornet matches Aubameyang’s Premier League mark

Super-sub Maxwel Cornet equalled Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang’s Premier League goal scoring feat having found the net in Burnley’s 3-1 defeat to Leeds United on Sunday.

The Cote d’Ivoire international’s second-half strike ensured that the Clarets restored parity against the Peacocks, nonetheless, they crumbled at Elland Road.

Cornet now boasts of six English top-flight goals in his 10th appearance in the competition - the most by an African player in their first 10 games – since Aubameyang in April 2018 (also six).

After six years at Olympique Lyon, the 25-year-old headed for Turf Moor for a €15 million fee on a five-year deal.

Appreciatively, he has been a key figure in Sean Dyche’s squad and has found the net on six occasions in the league since his debut against Arsenal on September 18, 2021.

In the keenly contested clash, Leeds raced to the lead through Jack Harrison. Replacing Johann Berg Gudmundsson in the second half, he restored parity six minutes before the hour mark.

The African won a free-kick, 25 yards from goal before stepping up to curl his effort over the wall and into the top corner of goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

That was Burnley’s first direct free-kick goal in the Premier League since Boxing Day in 2017, when Steven Defour scored against Manchester United.

However, they ended up on the losing side as late goals from Stuart Dallas and Daniel James handed Marcelo Bielsa's men all three points.

In his post-match reaction, Cornet expressed his disappointment with the result at West Yorkshire while speaking of his goal.

“We are really disappointed, we really wanted to win this game and we haven’t got a result, so it’s frustrating,” he told the club website.

“I just took my chance; I was focused on the target and where to put it and lucky for me it found the back of the net.

“I saw the positioning of the wall and there was a slight gap, so I hit it and it was on target for where I aimed for.

“At the end of the day, we must do better and I’m not too happy, as we haven’t got the win.”

Article continues below

Burnley – who are now winless in their last seven matches in all competitions – will be hoping to return to winning ways against Leicester City on January 15.

However, they will be their Ivorian star who is expected to join the Elephants on Monday for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cote d’Ivoire are zoned in Group E alongside reigning African champions Algeria, Sierra Leone and Equatorial Guinea.