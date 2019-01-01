Afcon: Asamoah Gyan stresses Ghana's battle-readiness

The 33-year-old speaks on the Black Stars preparations for the continental showpiece which kicks off on Friday

striker Asamoah Gyan is convinced about their readiness for the , following Saturday's 0-0 draw with in a warm-up fixture.

The Black Stars, who are seeking to win their fifth continental title and a first since 1982, are currently in their final week of preparations in the United Arab Emirates for the June 21-July 19 championship in .

Saturday's draw with South Africa was their last and final test tie, having earlier lost 1-0 to Namibia.

“We are ready, [for the tournament]” Kayserispor frontman Gyan told reporters in the .

“We’ve been working so hard in the past 10 days – the weather is also not helping – but we are still fighting. We are pushing harder and harder.

“We have done well. Training has not been easy: we have gone through some drills behind the scenes that the camera didn’t capture, so we know the kind of training we have done.

“The tournament itself is a different ball-game altogether but we are happy there is no injury in the camp.

"We will be going to with all the players ready for the tournament.”

Ghana have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F of the Afcon finals.

The team will leave the UAE for Egypt on Thursday.

