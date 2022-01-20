Afcon 2021: Sudan coach Tia tips Nigeria and Egypt to reach the final

Sudan head coach Burhan Tia believes Egypt and Nigeria can reach the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final.

Tia's Sudan faced the two teams in Group D and the tactician feels the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs are great sides.

"Egypt and Nigeria are very good teams, they both did a great job in the group stage," Tia said in his post-match address, according to KingFut.

"The two teams can go as far as the Afcon’s final. We did everything we could against them, but in the end, the result wasn’t great.

"We played a good game against Egypt, but we made a number of individual mistakes. We will improve and we will try to correct our mistakes in the next few months."

On his part, Egypt coach Carlos Queiroz said the real work has begun after his side grabbed a ticket for the Round of 16.

"Now the real work begins, and now the real competition will begin," Queiroz said.

"We played at the same pace against Sudan for 90 minutes, and sometimes they tried to make counter-attacks. We could have scored five goals.

"We want to face the best, because to be the best, you have to face the big ones. It is not important how we start, but it is important how we end, and everything that has passed is a warm-up."

The Portuguese tactician revealed confidence that his team would be able to score more goals after they struggled to do so in the group stage.

"The players played a special match against Sudan, and I hope that we will score five goals in the upcoming matches," said Queiroz.

"I do not care about the results of any team except the Egyptian national team. Football is not a PlayStation game, or as the book says, but rather different variables."

Ahmed Hegazy - the man of the match in the Sudan game - said he is relieved that they qualified for the next round as some big teams were eliminated in the preliminary stage.

"Now there is no weak team in the African continent, all teams have become unique and organized," the defender said.

"We saw big surprises in the current tournament and we made sure this didn’t happen with us."

Sudan could have surprised us because winning was their only chance, but we were able to maintain our lead, win and qualify."

The Pharaohs will face the winner of Group E in the knockout stage.